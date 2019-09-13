FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FARO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.95.

FARO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $920.18 million, a PE ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $150,631.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,128,000 after buying an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 394,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

