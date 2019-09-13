Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.58. 107,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,753,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $531.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $10,436,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,244,072 shares of company stock worth $416,434,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after buying an additional 470,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

