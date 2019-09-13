Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Skye Global Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.7% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after acquiring an additional 470,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,807,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,822,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 12.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,082,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,946,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,077,761,000 after acquiring an additional 151,810 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,244,072 shares of company stock worth $416,434,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.47. 10,380,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,404,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $538.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.81. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

