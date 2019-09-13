F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $166.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $161.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.99.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock opened at $141.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average is $147.04. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $224,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,955 shares of company stock worth $1,821,889. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $968,241,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $855,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 17.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,474,000 after purchasing an additional 326,237 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,311,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $205,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75,676 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.