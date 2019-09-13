F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 23.9% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,223,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 273.0% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 27.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.65. 13,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,715. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $199.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.99.

In other news, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $224,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,955 shares of company stock worth $1,821,889. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

