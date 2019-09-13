Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year's time partly due to its impressive earnings surprise history. Notably, the bottom line has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The latest earnings beat was registered in August when Expeditors released its second-quarter 2019 results. However, slowdown in global trade due to Sino-U.S. trade tensions is concerning as the company has significant exposure to China. Increase in operating expenses is an added concern. Yet, we are encouraged by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. This May, Expeditors announced an 11.1% hike in semi-annual cash dividend to 50 cents per share. It is also active on the buyback front and has a sound balance sheet. Backed by low tax rates, the company is delivering solid bottom-line growth.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXPD. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

