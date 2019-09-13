Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,842,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 8,509,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,479. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,521,487.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,611 in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,696,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,040,000 after buying an additional 78,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.43.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.