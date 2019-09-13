Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in August

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,542,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 3,028,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

AQUA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 6,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

