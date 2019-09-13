EveryCoin Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $85,762.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00202968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.01139674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022024 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

