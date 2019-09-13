Eversept Partners LP Trims Stock Position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 116,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.93. The Medicines Company has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

