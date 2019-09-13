Eversept Partners LP Has $4.42 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Eversept Partners LP reduced its holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,155 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics makes up about 1.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.33% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. 103,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,925. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $252,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $481,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,333 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

