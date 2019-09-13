Eversept Partners LP Cuts Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Eversept Partners LP lessened its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the period. eHealth accounts for 4.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in eHealth by 2,002.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.33. 4,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,686. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHTH. ValuEngine cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $131,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.10 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $372,159.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 174,627 shares valued at $18,048,613. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

