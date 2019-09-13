Eversept Partners LP Acquires 14,329 Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.63% of Otonomy worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 85,569 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 313,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Otonomy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 65.91% and a negative net margin of 6,984.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

