Everex Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003932 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, BX Thailand and IDEX. Everex has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everex has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00204346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.01140702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, BX Thailand, Tidex, Mercatox, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

