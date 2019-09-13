Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EEFT. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $161.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $91.78 and a 52-week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,386,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,710 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,681,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

