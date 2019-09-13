Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

LON:ERM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,414 ($18.48). The stock had a trading volume of 34,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,010. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52 week low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,456 ($19.03). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,346.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,296.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.