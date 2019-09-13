Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $64.00 target price on Etsy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 141,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,931. Etsy has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $1,987,881. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $13,445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 267.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.