Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.09. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $54.88. 3,649,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,416. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Etsy has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $830,984.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,881. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,386,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,445,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

