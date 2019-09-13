Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $5.51 million and $1.01 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.01741290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,919,739 coins and its circulating supply is 164,890,326 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

