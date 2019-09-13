Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Director Edward E. Williams Sells 1,828 Shares

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Director Edward E. Williams sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $20,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Escalade stock remained flat at $$11.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Escalade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 528.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 40.2% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 6.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

