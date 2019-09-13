ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $160,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $1,152,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,862 shares of company stock worth $7,978,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,255. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

