ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

HDV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,172. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $95.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58.

