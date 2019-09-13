ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $41,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $65.42. 13,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

