ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 187.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 651,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $191,928,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,170.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,849. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.27 and a 200-day moving average of $281.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.