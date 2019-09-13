ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 259 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sanofi by 11,342.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 115,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

SNY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 169,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

