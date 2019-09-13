Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$102.95 and last traded at C$102.95, with a volume of 12194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.31.

In other news, Director Brian Leland sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total value of C$140,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,145. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.50, for a total transaction of C$48,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,183,902.50. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,915 over the last three months.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

