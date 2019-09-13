Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $44.98 on Monday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.73 per share, with a total value of $357,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Eddy Klein acquired 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $29,803.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $278,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,776. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.