Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.88

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $25.50. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 94,913 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$24.35 to C$28.97 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.27.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$293.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.5718588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$289,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,543.66. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.52, for a total transaction of C$310,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,333 shares in the company, valued at C$2,554,751.16. Insiders have sold a total of 73,200 shares of company stock worth $1,958,604 over the last three months.

Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

