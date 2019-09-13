Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,214 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Encana worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 188.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Encana by 13,689.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,666,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after buying an additional 11,581,600 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Encana by 49.4% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 34,570,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,490,000 after buying an additional 11,430,978 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Encana by 22.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,023,000 after buying an additional 9,233,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 37.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,775,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871,376 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 18,910,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,251,086. Encana Corp has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

ECA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

In other news, Director Brian Gordon Shaw bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,600. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.