Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.06.

Empire stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.19. 190,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98. Empire has a 52-week low of C$22.38 and a 52-week high of C$37.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

