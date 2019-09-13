Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 70,202 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 360,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

