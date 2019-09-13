Elysium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $28,092.00 and $40.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,351,284 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

