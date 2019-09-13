Electra (ECA) Market Cap Reaches $5.06 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Electra has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $2,220.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,457,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 28,589,988,141 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

