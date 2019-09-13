eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. First Analysis raised eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price target on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 1.11. eHealth has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Brooke bought 1,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $539,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and sold 174,627 shares valued at $18,048,613. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.