Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Given Buy Rating at VSA Capital

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON EDR remained flat at $GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 92,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,635. Egdon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.38.

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

