Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Given Buy Rating at VSA Capital

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON EDR remained flat at $GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 92,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,635. Egdon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.38.
About Egdon Resources
