ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECN. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ECN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 206,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,609. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

