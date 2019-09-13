ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ECN. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of ECN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 206,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,609. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.