East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 25,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Zhou acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

