Earnest Partners LLC Has $81.75 Million Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 860.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516,013 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $81,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 47.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,922,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 617,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,378,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 23.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 571,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Laidlaw set a $72.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

