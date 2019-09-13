Earnest Partners LLC Has $144.57 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.44% of Everest Re Group worth $144,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE opened at $251.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.77 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $260.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RE shares. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

In other news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

