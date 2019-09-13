Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of DUK opened at $94.96 on Monday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

