Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.04. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

