Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.04. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DUC)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.