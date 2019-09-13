Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Update

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LYL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

