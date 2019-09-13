Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.65

Shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $20.75. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 96,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

