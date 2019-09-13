Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.65

Shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $20.75. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DBL)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
