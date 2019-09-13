Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Director H C. Allen, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Director H C. Allen, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $18,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 37,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,455. Dorchester Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 71.35%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

