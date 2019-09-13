Domenic Carosa Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa bought 1,000,000 shares of Crowd Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,765.96).

Shares of ASX CM8 remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday. 824,916 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Crowd Media Holdings Ltd has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.02.

About Crowd Media

Crowd Media Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells information, entertainment, and content and utility services for mobile phones and tablets in Australasia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Content-Q&A, Mobile Content-Subscription, and Crowd Media.

