Domenic Carosa Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa bought 1,000,000 shares of Crowd Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,765.96).
Shares of ASX CM8 remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday. 824,916 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Crowd Media Holdings Ltd has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.02.
About Crowd Media
