Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Tops $293.38 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $293.38 million and $33.76 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Coinsquare, Coindeal and Cryptomate. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00663659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 121,189,628,751 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coindeal, Tux Exchange, Instant Bitex, C-Patex, Robinhood, QBTC, Fatbtc, Kraken, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Novaexchange, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, Bits Blockchain, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Crex24, Coinsquare, Bittylicious, YoBit, BCEX, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, FreiExchange, Bitbns, BitFlip, Mercatox, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Graviex, Exmo, Indodax, Ovis, Koineks, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Coinbe, CoinEx, cfinex, BtcTrade.im and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

