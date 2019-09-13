Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.74

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and traded as high as $123.72. Dixons Carphone shares last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 2,460,905 shares trading hands.

DC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 162.14 ($2.12).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,472 ($7,150.14).

About Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

