Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.61

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.61 and traded as low as $33.80. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

