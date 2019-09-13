Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $84.47

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and traded as high as $75.07. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 112,468 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 6.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 174.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,191,000.

