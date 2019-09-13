DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $814.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will post sales of $814.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $819.30 million and the lowest is $807.50 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $768.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.77.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,513,104. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.53. 960,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $129.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

